Stock Market Today, Feb. 6: Iren Rises on Microsoft Cloud Expansion and AI Data Center Pivot

Iren (NASDAQ:IREN), a vertically integrated data center operator originally focusing on Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) mining, closed Friday at $41.83, up 5.13%. The stock rebounded as investors reassessed a Q2 earnings miss, but today’s gains still didn’t make up for losses earlier in the week. Investors are still concerned about Iren’s AI data center pivot and are watching execution on the Microsoft-backed cloud expansion and power build-out next.

Trading volume reached 74.3 million shares, coming in about 84% above its three-month average of 40.5 million shares. Iren IPO'd in 2021 and has grown 71% since going public.

How the markets moved today

The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) added 1.97% to finish Friday at 6,932, while the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) climbed 2.18% to close at 23,031. Within cryptocurrency mining, industry peers Mara Holdings (NASDAQ:MARA) closed at $8.24 (up 22.44%) and Riot Platforms (NASDAQ:RIOT) finished at $14.45 (up 19.82%) as traders leaned back into high-beta miners.

What this means for investors

Iren still ended the week 22% below last Friday’s closing price. Analyst commentary cited disappointment that another AI deal wasn’t announced by the Bitcoin miner turned AI cloud company.

News from the company that 95% of the financing needed to support its large Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) contract is in place wasn’t enough to satisfy investors. The fact that those funds included a $1.9 billion prepayment from the tech giant may be part of the reason.

The lack of any new AI deals could signal a slowdown in AI cloud ramp. That, along with execution risk, had some investors staying away from Iren stock this week.

Should you buy stock in Iren right now?

Before you buy stock in Iren, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Iren wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $436,126!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,053,659!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 885% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 192% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 6, 2026.

Howard Smith has positions in Microsoft. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin and Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.