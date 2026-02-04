Stock Market Today, Feb. 4: Uber Falls After Profit Outlook Misses Expectations

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER), a global ride-hailing and delivery platform, closed Wednesday at $73.92, down 5.15%. The stock moved lower after Uber reported strong Q4 revenue growth but missed EPS estimates and offered conservative Q1 2026 guidance. Investors are watching margin trends and execution on its autonomous and robotaxi strategy next. Trading volume reached 62.8 million shares, about 208% above its three-month average of 20.4 million shares. Uber Technologies IPO'd in 2019 and has grown 78% since going public.

How the markets moved today

The S&P 500 fell 0.51% to 6,882, while the Nasdaq Composite declined 1.51% to 22,905. Within transportation, mobility-as-a-service names also traded lower, with Lyft closing at $16.16 (-3.58%) and DoorDash finishing at $195.83 (-3.05%).

What this means for investors

While the market was underwhelmed by Uber’s Q4 earnings report and guidance, investors shouldn’t panic. Setting Wall Street’s expectations aside, Uber:

increased sales by 20% and guided for bookings growth of 19% in Q1

grew free cash flow (FCF) by 42%

delivered Uber One growth of 55% (now 46 million members, equalling 50% of bookings)

saw monthly active platform users rise by 18%

plans to have autonomous vehicles (AVs) running in 15 cities in 2026

generated 60% of its mobility bookings outside of the U.S.

Now trading at just 18 times FCF, Uber’s growth optionality and strong positioning in the burgeoning AV industry make it one of my favorite growth stocks to buy right now. However, it will be a volatile ride in this unpredictable, nascent niche.

Josh Kohn-Lindquist has positions in Lyft and Uber Technologies. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends DoorDash, Lyft, and Uber Technologies. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.