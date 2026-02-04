Stock Market Today, Feb. 4: Super Micro Computer Surges on Blowout Earnings Fueled by AI Server Demand

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI), high-performance server and storage solutions maker, closed Wednesday at $33.76, up 13.78% as investors responded to a blowout fiscal Q2 driven by AI infrastructure demand and raised revenue guidance while continuing to weigh ongoing margin pressures and risk factors.

Commentary pointed to “blockbuster” AI-server results and a higher full-year outlook as key drivers, and investors are watching how management executes on aggressive growth plans while stabilizing gross margins and customer concentration.

Trading volume reached 115 million shares, coming in about quadruple its three-month average of 29 million shares. Super Micro Computer IPO'd in 2007 and has grown 3,754% since going public.

How the markets moved today

S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) slipped 0.51% to 6,882, while the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) fell 1.51% to finish Wednesday’s session at 22,905. Within technology hardware, storage & peripherals, Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) closed at $23.25, gaining 6.75%, and Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) finished at $122, up 4.14%, underscoring strength across server-focused peers.

What this means for investors

Super Micro Computer stock soared after reporting quarterly results yesterday. Investors were thoroughly impressed with a 123% year-over-year jump in revenue, along with strong fiscal third-quarter guidance. Investors breathed a sigh of relief that AI server demand remains extremely strong.

Super Micro management boosted full-year revenue guidance to a minimum of $40 billion, providing investors confidence that the AI-led growth is sustainable.

Investors should continue to monitor margins, however. Competitive pressure led to a drop in gross margin compared to both the previous quarter and the year-ago period.

Should you buy stock in Super Micro Computer right now?

Before you buy stock in Super Micro Computer, consider this:

Howard Smith has positions in Dell Technologies. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Hewlett Packard Enterprise. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.