Stock Market Today, Feb. 3: Palantir Technologies Surges After Record Revenue Growth and Strong AI Demand

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR), which develops data integration and analytics platforms for government and commercial clients, closed at $157.88, up 6.85%. The stock moved higher after its latest earnings release and bullish analyst reactions highlighted record Q4 growth and strong AI-driven demand. Investors are contemplating whether fiscal 2026 guidance translates into sustained revenue expansion.

Trading volume reached 111.3 million shares, coming in about 139% above its three-month average of 46.5 million shares. Palantir Technologies IPO'd in 2020 and has grown 1,562% since going public.

How the markets moved today

S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) fell 0.85% to 6,917, while the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) declined 1.43% to 23,255. Among software - infrastructure peers, Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) closed at $411.21 (-2.87%) and Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) finished at $154.6 (-3.41%) as investors weighed AI infrastructure spending plans.

What this means for investors

Palantir’s revenue soared about 70% year over year, with strength in the U.S. commercial business especially strong. Revenue in that segment rocketed 137% higher year over year, making up about half of total U.S. sales. That was especially impressive given that many investors consider Palantir more reliant on government contracts.

Analysts reacted positively, upgrading the stock and setting price targets as high as $235 per share. Accelerating AI-driven growth has investors believing that Palantir’s lofty stock valuation is justified. If its rate of growth is sustainable over the next several quarterly periods, that will look like the right call.

Howard Smith has positions in Microsoft. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Microsoft, Oracle, and Palantir Technologies. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.