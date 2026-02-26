Stock Market Today, Feb. 26: UiPath Advances as It Moves to Shape Agentic AI Standards

UiPath (NYSE:PATH), a company that creates AI and automation software for complex processes, closed Thursday at $10.71, up 7.75%. The stock rose as investors responded to its Agentic AI Foundation membership and growing interest in agentic automation, while also watching to see if these moves lead to more revenue and faster AI adoption.



The company’s trading volume reached 51 million shares, which is roughly 76% above compared with its three-month average of 29 million shares. UiPath went public in 2021 and has fallen 84% since its IPO.

How the markets moved today

S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) slipped 0.53% to 6,909, while the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) fell 1.18% to 22,878 as growth stocks came under pressure. Among robotic process automation (RPA) software industry peers, Alcoa (NYSE:AA) closed at $63.47, down 2.20%, and BP (NYSE:BP) ended at $37.99, easing 0.26%.

What this means for investors

UiPath shares rose after the company became a Gold Member of the Agentic AI Foundation, showing its commitment to new standards in agent-based automation. This step puts UiPath among the companies shaping how AI-driven workflow agents work together and are managed.

Earlier this year, UiPath reported its first GAAP-profitable quarter alongside 16% revenue growth to $411 million, reflecting stronger cost discipline and stabilization in enterprise spending. Institutional interest has also surfaced, with the Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchasing roughly 474,700 shares last week.

Investors will be watching whether UiPath’s role in shaping agentic AI standards translates into higher adoption within its existing enterprise base. The company’s upcoming quarterly results will offer clearer insight into demand trends and whether AI-driven automation spending is accelerating.

