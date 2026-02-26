Stock Market Today, Feb. 26: Nvidia Falls After Record Results Fail to Ease AI Bubble Concerns

Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA), which develops GPUs and AI solutions for gaming and data centers, closed Thursday at $184.89, down 5.46%. The stock fell after blockbuster Q4 results and strong guidance failed to ease AI-bubble worries. Investors are watching how sustained AI infrastructure demand translates into future data center growth.

Trading volume reached 351.1 million shares, about 104% above its three-month average of 171.8 million shares. Nvidia IPO'd in 1999 and has grown 450,665% since going public.

How the markets moved today

The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) slipped 0.53% to 6,909, while the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) fell 1.18% to 22,878 as growth names lagged. Within semiconductors and semiconductor equipment, industry peers Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) closed at $203.68 (-3.41%) and Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) finished at $45.46 (-3.03%), reflecting broader pressure on AI chipmakers.

What this means for investors

Nvidia’s quarterly earnings once again blew past expectations. The AI leader also predicted another record in the current quarter with about 77% revenue growth compared to last year.

Shares initially popped on the news, as any concerns over growth and profit margins were dismissed. But an overarching worry about an AI bubble persisted and moved the stock lower.

With a forward price-to-earnings ratio only in the low-20’s, today’s drop gives investors another opportunity to buy a leading stock in a booming sector while it remains at a reasonable valuation.

Should you buy stock in Nvidia right now?

Before you buy stock in Nvidia, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Nvidia wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $445,995!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,198,823!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 927% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 194% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 26, 2026.

Howard Smith has positions in Intel and Nvidia and has the following options: short March 2026 $175 calls on Nvidia and short March 2026 $26 calls on Intel. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Advanced Micro Devices, Intel, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.