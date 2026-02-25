Stock Market Today, Feb. 25: Circle Internet Group Surges After Q4 Revenue and EPS Beat Expectations

Circle Internet Group (NYSE:CRCL), which provides infrastructure for stablecoin and blockchain applications, closed Wednesday at $83.14, up 35.47%. The stock rallied after Q4 2025 results topped revenue and EPS expectations. Investors are watching ongoing USDC growth, margins, and circulation trends. Trading volume reached 61.4 million shares, about 407% above its three-month average of 12.1 million shares. Circle Internet Group IPO'd in 2025 and has grown 168% since going public.

How the markets moved today

The S&P 500 rose 0.82% to 6,947, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 1.26% to finish at 23,152. Within the application software space, industry peer Coinbase Global closed at $183.94, up 13.52%, underscoring strong crypto-related sentiment alongside Circle Internet Group’s move.

What this means for investors

Circle delivered impressive earnings Wednesday morning, with revenue and adjusted EBITDA growing by 77% and 412%, respectively. Circle is home to the USDC Coin (USDC) -- the second-largest stablecoin in the world -- which saw its circulation grow by 72% during the quarter. Better yet for investors, on-platform USDC rose nearly sixfold to equal roughly 17% of total circulation. These USDC held on Circle’s platform are important because they offer higher margins and show the company’s full-stack of offerings are taking hold.

Circle also saw circulation for its Euro Coin (EURC) nearly quadruple, while its Circle Payments Network grew enrollment from 29 financial institutions to 55, showing that it is much more than just USDC. Now home to a $20 billion market cap, Circle remains a high-risk, high-reward growth stock.

Josh Kohn-Lindquist has positions in Circle Internet Group. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Intuit. The Motley Fool recommends Coinbase Global. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.