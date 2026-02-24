Stock Market Today, Feb. 24: Blue Owl Capital Rises After Tightening Withdrawals at Private Credit Fund

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL), an alternative investment solutions provider, closed Tuesday at $10.73, up 2.78%. The stock moved as investors weighed fresh scrutiny of its private credit funds, including perceived capped withdrawals and loan sales, while watching for further clarity on liquidity management and retail private-credit flows.

Trading volume reached 63.3 million shares, coming in about 226% above its three-month average of 19.4 million shares. Blue Owl Capital IPO'd in 2020 and has grown 5% since going public.

How the markets moved today

The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) added 0.77% to finish Tuesday at 6,890, while the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) gained 1.04% to close at 22,864. Within alternative asset management, industry peers Blackstone (NYSE:BX) closed at $116.41 (+2.37%) and KKR (NYSE:KKR) finished at $95.72 (+3.83%) as investors reassessed private credit risk and deal activity.

What this means for investors

Blue Owl Capital recently tightened withdrawals from its Blue Owl Capital Corp II fund and performed loan sales to generate cash, emphasizing its focus on liquidity management. That also prompted questions about the sustainability of its retail private-credit model.

A downgrade from Deutche Bank (NYSE:DB) with a price target cut may have signaled a bottom for investors, though.

The CEO recently said the firm is changing, not halting, redemptions and aims to return 30% of investor capital at book value within 45 days. That likely helped boost investor confidence to halt the stock’s slide.

Howard Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Blackstone and KKR. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.