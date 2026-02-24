Stock Market Today, Feb. 24: Bank of America Slips as Economic Uncertainty Pressures Big Banks

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), a global financial-services provider, closed Tuesday at $50.41, down 1.29%. The stock slipped as investors continued to react to recent tariff-related pressure on bank shares and weighed coverage noting its underperformance versus the S&P 500 over the past year.



The company’s trading volume reached 52.8 million shares, which is roughly 36% above compared with its three-month average of 38.9 million shares. Bank of America went public in 1973 and has grown 989% since its IPO.

How the markets moved today

S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) rose 0.77% to 6,891, while the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) added 1.04% to finish at 22,864. Among diversified banks, industry peers JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) closed at $297.3 (-0.12%) and Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) ended at $84.57 (-0.68%), reflecting broad sector softness.

What this means for investors

Bank of America shares fell while the overall market moved higher, continuing a recent trend of weakness among large bank stocks. Investors are weighing the impact of tariffs, which makes it harder to predict loan growth and credit quality.

Over the past year, the company's shares have lagged the S&P 500, a gap that has kept valuation debates in focus despite constructive Wall Street sentiment. Some investors view the bank as a potential catch-up candidate if earnings remain stable and the rate environment is supportive.

An FDIC report showed U.S. banks finished 2025 with solid profits, wider margins, and stronger lending activity, thereby showcasing the sector’s resilience. However, macro sensitivity still remains central for rate-dependent lenders. Investors will be watching to see whether loan growth and net interest margins remain strong enough for Bank of America to close the gap with the broader market.



JPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Bank of America is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Wells Fargo is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Eric Trie has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends JPMorgan Chase. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.