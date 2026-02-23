Stock Market Today, Feb. 23: SoFi Technologies Pulls Back as Investors Reassess Fintech Momentum

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI), a digital-first banking and lending platform, closed Monday’s session at $18.23, down 4.15%. The stock declined as investors responded to its lowest price since July and are watching for signs of stabilization after a strong prior-year rally.



The company’s volume reached 82 million shares, which is roughly 49% above compared with its three-month average of 54.9 million shares. SoFi Technologies went public in 2021 and has grown 49% since going its IPO.

How the markets moved today

The broader markets weakened Monday, with the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) falling 1.01% to 6,840 and the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) slipping 1.13% to finish at 22,627. Among financial technology (FinTech) industry peers, LendingClub (NYSE:LC) closed at $14.75, down 9.29%, and Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) ended at $27.26, off 6.93%, reflecting pressure across fintech lenders.

What this means for investors

SoFi shares dropped to their lowest point since July as selling continued in the fintech and digital lending sector. The stock is now over 42% below its November high, a drawdown that reflects shifting investor appetite for growth-oriented financial platforms amid a weaker broader market.

In the latest quarter, SoFi reported revenue of over $1 billion and a record net income of $174 million. This shows progress in growing its banking platform and moving beyond student loan refinancing. J.P. Morgan recently upgraded the stock to Overweight with a $31 price target, pointing to strong business momentum. Envestnet Asset Management also raised its stake in SoFi during the third quarter, despite increased volatility in fintech stocks.

SoFi is currently growing its product lineup with new digital asset and cash management options in order to boost member engagement. Investors will be watching to see if steady earnings growth and member expansion will help the stock recover after its recent drop.

Should you buy stock in SoFi Technologies right now?

Before you buy stock in SoFi Technologies, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and SoFi Technologies wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $424,262!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,163,635!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 904% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 194% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 23, 2026.

Eric Trie has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Upstart. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.