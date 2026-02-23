Stock Market Today, Feb. 23: Palantir Falls as Market Pullback and Governance Questions Weigh

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR)develops data integration and analytics platforms for government and commercial clients. The company’s shares closed Monday at $130.63, down 3.43%. Investors responded to governance scrutiny, mixed institutional filings, and shifting views on AI-driven cybersecurity demand, and are keeping an close eye on how these issues affect Palantir’s long-term AI software positioning.



The company’s trading volume reached 52.2 million shares, which is nearly 18% above compared with its three-month average of 44.2 million shares. Palantir Technologies went public in 2020 and has grown 1275% since its IPO.

How the markets moved today

The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) slipped 1.04% to finish Monday at 6,837, while the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) declined 1.13% to close at 22,627. Among data integration and analytics software peers, Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) closed at $157.6, down 8.64%, as software valuations continued to reset across higher-growth names.

What this means for investors

Palantir dropped about 4% to 5% as news about tariffs and a cautious market mood put pressure on AI software stocks with higher valuations. This added to the recent volatility following the stock’s sharp decline from its recent highs.

Reports of a $17.2 million CEO jet reimbursement and about $3.05 million in insider sales brought more attention to Palantir. Recent 13F filings showed that while some institutions reduced their holdings, others increased them. These mixed signals highlight ongoing concerns about the company’s valuation and governance.

Earlier, analysts at HSBC and Northland Securities raised their price targets to $205 and $190, showing confidence in Palantir’s AI growth despite recent swings. Investors are now watching to see if new AI contract wins and continued support from institutions can help stabilize the stock if selling in high-growth software continues.



Eric Trie has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Palantir Technologies and Snowflake. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.