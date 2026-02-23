Stock Market Today, Feb. 23: Novo Nordisk Plunges 16% After Obesity Drug Falls Short

Novo Nordisk (NYSE:NVO), a healthcare giant that develops and markets diabetes and obesity treatments, closed Monday at $39.63, down 16.43%. The stock fell after it announced CagriSema, its next-generation obesity drug, had not fared well in a head-to-head trial.

Trading volume reached 94.9 million shares, about 343% above its three-month average of 21.4 million shares. Novo Nordisk IPO'd in 1981 and has grown 24,669% since going public.

How the markets moved today

The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) slipped 1.04% to 6,838, while the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) fell 1.13% to finish at 22,627. Among pharmaceutical peers, Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) closed at $1,058.456, up 4.86%, while Novartis (NYSE:NVS) gained 1.25% to end at $164.70, as investors reassessed obesity‑drug leaders.

What this means for investors

Novo Nordisk’s dramatic drop sent the stock to its lowest point since 2021, wiping out gains from its Wegovy weight-loss drug. The stock, which peaked in 2024, was already struggling after initial data for CagriSema disappointed.

Today’s announcement showed the drug did not come out on top in a direct comparison with Eli Lilly’s tirzepatide. People taking CagriSema achieved 23% weight loss after 84 weeks of treatment, compared with 25.5% for tirzepatide. Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) downgraded Novo from “Buy” to “Hold” following the trial results.

Earlier this month, Novo shares dropped after the company warned that 2026 sales could decline by 5% to 13%. Investors are now questioning Novo Nordisk’s strategy and will be watching to see if it can expand beyond diabetes and obesity drugs.

Should you buy stock in Novo Nordisk right now?

Before you buy stock in Novo Nordisk, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Novo Nordisk wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $424,262!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,163,635!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 904% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 194% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 23, 2026.

Emma Newbery has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Novo Nordisk. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.