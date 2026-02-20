Stock Market Today, Feb. 20: CoreWeave Falls After Blue Owl Data Center Financing Failure Raises Funding Concerns

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV), cloud platform for AI infrastructure management, closed Friday at $89.25, down 8.12%. Shares fell after Blue Owl Capital’s (NYSE:OWL) failed $4 billion data-center debt placement raised new concerns about project financing, and investors are watching the February 26 earnings report and ongoing securities litigation risks.

Trading volume reached 46 million shares, coming in about 65% above its three-month average of 27.9 million shares. CoreWeave IPO'd in 2025 and has grown 123% since going public.

How the markets moved today

S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) added 0.70% to finish Friday at 6,910, while the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) rose 0.90% to close at 22,886. Among internet services and infrastructure peers, Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) closed at $397.23 (-0.31%) and Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) finished at $314.98 (+4.01%), reflecting mixed reactions across major cloud and AI players.

What this means for investors

CoreWeave stock tumbled after reports on Blue Owl’s failed attempt to obtain approximately $4 billion in debt financing for a Pennsylvania data center associated with CoreWeave put pressure on shares and sparked concerns about funding AI capacity.

Even though there was reassurance that the project remains on track, investors don’t like uncertainty. A new Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) “Equal Weight” rating and $99 price target didn’t give investors reason to bid shares higher, either.

It’s likely that investors will remain cautious on CoreWeave at least until its upcoming earnings report on Feb. 26.

Should you buy stock in CoreWeave right now?

Before you buy stock in CoreWeave, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and CoreWeave wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $415,256!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,151,865!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 892% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 194% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 20, 2026.

Howard Smith has positions in Alphabet and Microsoft. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet and Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.