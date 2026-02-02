Stock Market Today, Feb. 2: Stocks Recover and Micron Technology Soars Again

Markets steadied today after last week’s choppy finish. The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) rose 0.54% to 6,976.44, the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) added 0.56% to 23,592.11. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES:^DJI) climbed 1.05% to 49,407.66 as stocks shook off early commodity-driven selling.

Market movers

Investors are becoming more cautious about companies that spend a lot on AI, particularly whether those investments are paying off, which is dividing tech stocks. Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) jumped again today on bullish analyst commentary, putting it firmly on the positive side of the split. Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) dipped following news reports about potentially stalled OpenAI investments.

Telecommunications heavyweight AT&T (NYSE:T) gained attention after closing its Lumen fiber deal. Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) lagged after lukewarm growth forecasts in its earnings report.

What this means for investors

Stocks found their footing again, boosted by positive manufacturing data. Today’s Institute for Supply Management report showed factory activity had grown in January, taking it to its highest point since August 2022.

Volatility in precious metals continued. Prices fell further over the weekend, triggering margin calls, and recovered a little during the day. The drops put an end to record-breaking rallies in gold and silver, and raise questions about whether worse is still to come.

Investors will be watching after-hours earnings from Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) today for signs of over- or underperformance. Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) and Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) are also due to report this week. The January jobs report, due Friday, will be delayed because of the partial government shutdown.

Emma Newbery has positions in Nvidia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Advanced Micro Devices, Alphabet, Micron Technology, Nvidia, Palantir Technologies, and Walt Disney. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

