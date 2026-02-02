Stock Market Today, Feb. 2: Palantir Technologies Rises on William Blair Upgrade and Subsequent Earnings Beat

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR), which develops data integration and analytics platforms for government and commercial clients, closed Monday at $147.78, up 0.81%. Shares initially moved higher following a William Blair upgrade before earnings. After hours, Palantir reported Q4 earnings that surpassed expectations, lending credence to this positive outlook.

Trading volume reached 54.3 million shares, nearly 2% above its three-month average of 45.2 million. Palantir IPO'd in 2020 and has grown 1,456% since going public.

How the markets moved today

The S&P 500 rose 0.54% to 6,976, while the Nasdaq Composite added 0.55% to finish at 23,592. Among software infrastructure peers, Snowflake closed at $190.68 (-1.05%), highlighting divergent sentiment.

What this means for investors

Prior to Palantir’s earnings after hours, William Blair upgraded the stock to “outperform,” placing a $200 price target on the AI stock. An analyst at the firm projects that Palantir will generate $7 billion in free cash flow by 2030 as its solutions continue to be rapidly adopted by government and commercial customers alike.

Hours after this pre-earnings analysis, Palantir beat Q4 earnings expectations and rocketed past Q1 2026 and full-year 2026 guidance, reinforcing the idea that Wall Street’s lofty hopes may not be that outlandish. Palantir grew sales by 69% in Q4 and expects 61% revenue growth in 2026. Total contract value in Q4 rose 138%. Valued at around 100 times next year’s free cash flow, Palantir is as expensive as ever, yet remains one of the most powerful stocks of the nascent AI era.

Josh Kohn-Lindquist has positions in Palantir Technologies and Snowflake. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Palantir Technologies and Snowflake. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.