Stock Market Today, Feb. 2: Apple Stock Jumps After Record Q1 Revenue Boosts Investor Confidence

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), a designer and seller of consumer electronics, software, and online services, closed Monday at $270.01, up 4.06%. The stock moved higher after the company reported record fiscal Q1 2026 revenue for the period ended Dec. 28, 2025, late last week. Bullish analyst calls and upbeat commentary on iPhone and India growth have investors buying the stock.

Trading volume reached 72.9 million shares, coming in about 55% above its three-month average of 47 million shares. Apple IPO'd in 1980 and has grown 210,270% since going public.

How the markets moved today

The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) added 0.54% to finish Monday at 6,976, while the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) rose 0.55% to close at 23,592. Within big tech, industry peers Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) closed at $423.37, down 1.61%, while Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) finished at $343.69, up 1.68%, underscoring shifting sentiment among mega-cap tech leaders.

What this means for investors

Reaction to last week’s Apple earnings continued today. After reporting all-time records for total company revenue and earnings per share (EPS), analysts reiterated support for Apple stock.

Chief financial officer Kevan Parekh told investors that Apple expects year-over-year revenue to jump between 13% and 16% in the current quarter. That guidance surpassed analyst estimates.

Strong growth in China and India provided more tailwinds for the stock. Several analysts reacted by assigning a $325 price target on the stock. That implies 20% upside even after today’s stock jump.

Howard Smith has positions in Alphabet, Apple, and Microsoft. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Apple, and Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.