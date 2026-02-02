Markets
AAPL

Stock Market Today, Feb. 2: Apple Stock Jumps After Record Q1 Revenue Boosts Investor Confidence

February 02, 2026 — 05:50 pm EST

Written by Howard Smith for The Motley Fool->

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), a designer and seller of consumer electronics, software, and online services, closed Monday at $270.01, up 4.06%. The stock moved higher after the company reported record fiscal Q1 2026 revenue for the period ended Dec. 28, 2025, late last week. Bullish analyst calls and upbeat commentary on iPhone and India growth have investors buying the stock.
Trading volume reached 72.9 million shares, coming in about 55% above its three-month average of 47 million shares. Apple IPO'd in 1980 and has grown 210,270% since going public.

How the markets moved today

The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) added 0.54% to finish Monday at 6,976, while the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) rose 0.55% to close at 23,592. Within big tech, industry peers Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) closed at $423.37, down 1.61%, while Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) finished at $343.69, up 1.68%, underscoring shifting sentiment among mega-cap tech leaders.

What this means for investors

Reaction to last week’s Apple earnings continued today. After reporting all-time records for total company revenue and earnings per share (EPS), analysts reiterated support for Apple stock.

Chief financial officer Kevan Parekh told investors that Apple expects year-over-year revenue to jump between 13% and 16% in the current quarter. That guidance surpassed analyst estimates.

Strong growth in China and India provided more tailwinds for the stock. Several analysts reacted by assigning a $325 price target on the stock. That implies 20% upside even after today’s stock jump.

Where to invest $1,000 right now

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor’s total average return is 942%* — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 196% for the S&P 500.

They just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 2, 2026.

Howard Smith has positions in Alphabet, Apple, and Microsoft. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Apple, and Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
The Motley Fool
Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.
Visit Fool.com for more market news-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

AAPL
MSFT
GOOGL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.