Stock Market Today, Feb. 19: Walmart Falls After Cautious Profit Outlook Despite Strong E-Commerce Growth

Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT), a global retail and e-commerce operator, closed Thursday at $124.87, down 1.38%. The stock moved as investors weighed a solid fiscal Q4 earnings beat and robust e-commerce growth against Walmart’s cautious profit outlook and commentary on a “somewhat unstable” consumer backdrop. Investors are also balancing how guidance shapes expectations for fiscal 2026.

Trading volume reached 42.1 million shares, about 34% above its three-month average of 31.4 million shares. Walmart IPO'd in 1972 and has grown 581,123% since going public.

How the markets moved today

The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) slipped 0.29% to 6,862, while the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) declined 0.31% to finish at 22,683. Among discount stores, Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) closed at $987.82 (-0.83%) and Target (NYSE:TGT) finished at $115.66 (+0.00%), underscoring mixed sentiment across large retail peers.

What this means for investors

Walmart had significant increases in e-commerce and online pickup and delivery orders, especially among consumers with higher incomes. But investors felt its cautious outlook may signal a tough road for the stock price going forward.

In Walmart’s first earnings report since John Furner took over as CEO on Feb. 1, the company reported holiday-quarter sales rose 5% on a constant-currency basis. Operating income grew nearly 11%, as e-commerce sales grew 25% globally and 27% in the U.S.

That beat estimates and showcased how returns from tech and AI investments are paying off. With shares recently up over 20% just this year and with cautious comments especially about low-income consumers, investors took some profits today.

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 19, 2026.

Howard Smith has positions in Target. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Costco Wholesale, Target, and Walmart. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.