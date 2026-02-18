Stock Market Today, Feb. 18: Palantir Technologies Rises After Mizuho Upgrade Highlights AI Growth Potential

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR), a data integration and analytics specialist, closed Wednesday at $135.38, up 1.77%. The stock moved higher as investors responded to a Mizuho upgrade, fresh AI partnerships, and its Miami headquarters relocation, while watching how these shifts translate into sustained commercial growth.

Trading volume reached 58.4 million shares, coming in about 29% above compared with its three-month average of 45.1 million shares. Palantir Technologies IPO'd in 2020 and has grown 1,325% since going public.

How the markets moved today

The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) advanced 0.56% to 6,881, while the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) rose 0.78% to finish at 22,754. Among software - infrastructure peers, International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) closed at $260.84 (up 0.98%) and Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) finished at $78.30 (up 2.46%), reflecting solid peer momentum.

What this means for investors

Mizuho has upgraded the data-analytics company's stock to the equivalent of a buy rating with a price target of $195. The firm highlighted Palantir as unique due to its impressive revenue growth and margin expansion, describing it as "unlike anything else in software."

Shares have fallen by about 23% in 2026, though, as investors have broadened buying interest beyond tech names. Even considering Palantir’s incredible growth rates, shares had soared too far, too fast. But its AI-driven deployments across both enterprise and government customers continue to give Palantir a revenue trajectory that has analysts backing owning the stock.

Palantir is also moving its headquarters from Denver to Miami, giving investors reason to reassess tax expenses and its talent pipeline.

Should you buy stock in Palantir Technologies right now?

Before you buy stock in Palantir Technologies, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Palantir Technologies wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $415,256!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,133,904!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 889% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 193% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 18, 2026.

Howard Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Booz Allen Hamilton, International Business Machines, and Palantir Technologies. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.