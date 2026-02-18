Stock Market Today, Feb. 18: ImmunityBio Soars After EU Approves ANKTIVA for Bladder Cancer

ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX), which develops immunotherapies and vaccines for cancers and infectious diseases, closed Wednesday at $8.54, up 41.86%. The stock jumped after the European Commission granted conditional marketing authorization for Anktiva to treat bladder cancer. Trading volume reached 78.5 million shares, about 178% above its three-month average of 28.2 million shares. ImmunityBio IPO'd in 2015 and has fallen 75% since going public.

How the markets moved today

The S&P 500 rose 0.53% to finish Wednesday at 6,880, while the Nasdaq Composite added 0.78% to close at 22,754. Within biotechnology, industry peers were mixed, with Iovance Biotherapeutics closing at $2.72 (+3.82%) and Krystal Biotech ending at $283.29 (-1.58%).

What this means for investors

ImmunityBio received conditional marketing authorization from the European Commission for its Anktiva immunotherapy, to be used in conjunction with the Bacillus Calmette-Guérin (BCG) vaccine, when treating BCG-unresponsive bladder cancer. This gives ImmunityBio access to over 30 new countries and likely positions its flagship immunotherapy to continue growing sales at an accelerated rate.

ImmunityBio’s stock has now more than quadrupled in 2026 as the company:

grew Anktiva sales over 700% in 2025

also received approvals from the Saudi Food and Drug Authority

released promising data on Anktiva treating non-small cell lung cancer

highlighted a growing number of use cases for Anktiva, such as treating solid tumors

Though Anktiva is proving to be a very promising cancer treatment, ImmunityBio will remain a volatile stock, as it remains highly dependent upon positive news from its main immunotherapy.

Should you buy stock in ImmunityBio right now?

Before you buy stock in ImmunityBio, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and ImmunityBio wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $415,256!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,133,904!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 889% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 193% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 18, 2026.

Josh Kohn-Lindquist has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Iovance Biotherapeutics and Krystal Biotech. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.