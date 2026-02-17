Stock Market Today, Feb. 17: Vale Slips as Iron Ore and China Demand Weigh on Margins

Vale (NYSE:VALE), a global producer of iron ore, nickel, and other metals, closed Tuesday at $15.9, down 1.30%. The move likely reflects broader sentiment toward iron ore and metals, and investors are watching commodity prices and capital-return plans next.



The company’s trading volume reached 56.6 million shares, which is about 50% above compared with its three-month average of 37.7 million shares. Vale went public in 2002 and has grown 607% since going its IPO.

How the markets moved today

The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) inched up 0.10% to 6,843, while the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) also gained 0.14% to finish at 22,578. Among metals and mining rivals, Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) closed at $96.88, down 1.21%, and BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) finished at $74.29, rising 1.24% as investors assessed iron ore demand.

What this means for investors

Vale shares declined Tuesday as iron ore prices softened and investors adjusted demand expectations, despite modest gains in broader U.S. indexes. The decline was not driven by new company-specific developments but reflected broader commodity positioning rather than a change in Vale’s operating outlook. Vale’s fourth-quarter results showed increased iron ore, copper, and nickel volumes, with pro forma EBITDA rising 17% year-over-year to $4.8 billion. At the same time, discussions between Rio Tinto and BHP regarding a potential Pilbara iron ore collaboration highlight evolving supply dynamics that could affect global pricing, a key factor for Vale’s margins.

Vale continues to expand Brazilian iron ore capacity and advance copper growth plans to meet infrastructure and electrification demand. Investors will monitor iron ore price stability, Chinese steel demand trends, as well as updates on dividends or buybacks as indicators of earnings and cash return resilience through the cycle.

Eric Trie has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends BHP Group. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.