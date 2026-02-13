Stock Market Today, Feb. 13: Rivian Automotive Surges After Q4 Results Beat Expectations

Electric-vehicle (EV) maker Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) closed Friday at $17.73, up 26.64%. The stock jumped after Q4 2025 results topped expectations and management paired upbeat 2026 delivery guidance with its R2 SUV launch commentary, which investors are watching as a key growth driver.

Trading volume reached 126.7 million shares, about 224% above its three-month average of 39.1 million shares. Rivian Automotive IPO'd in 2021 and has fallen 82% since going public.

How the markets moved today

S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) inched up 0.05% to 6,836, while the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) slipped 0.22% to 22,547. Within automobiles & auto parts, industry peers Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) closed at $417.44 (+0.09%), while Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) finished at $10.28 (+3.63%), posting more modest gains than Rivian.

What this means for investors

Rivian beat Q4 expectations with revenue of $1.3 billion, helping to fuel the more than 25% surge in shares today. Management also guided investors to expect more than a 50% jump in 2026 deliveries. Analysts had expected about a break-even gross profit from $1.2 billion in sales. Rivian reported a strong $120 million gross profit in the quarter.

2026 will be a transformational year for the EV maker. The R2 will display the company’s latest technology and should become Rivian’s signature vehicle. Investors buying the stock today are betting that consumer demand is there for the SUV. A more affordable starting price of about $45,000 is expected to be officially announced on March 12 when more details are released.

Howard Smith has positions in Lucid Group, Rivian Automotive, and Tesla. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Tesla. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.