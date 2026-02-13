Stock Market Today, Feb. 13: Pinterest Drops on Weak Revenue Outlook

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS), visual discovery engine for finding ideas like recipes, home, and style inspiration, closed at $15.42, down 16.83%. Shares fell after mixed quarterly results, a weaker revenue outlook, and analyst downgrades, and investors are watching whether tariff-hit retail advertisers resume spending.

Trading volume reached 66 million shares, coming in about 311% above compared with its three-month average of 16.1 million shares. Pinterest IPO'd in 2019 and has fallen 37% since going public.

How the markets moved today

The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) finished nearly flat at 6,836, up 0.05%, while the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) slipped 0.22% to 22,547. Among internet content and information peers, Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) closed at $639.77 (-1.55%) and Snap (NYSE:SNAP) ended at $4.83 (+0.21%), reflecting mixed sentiment across social-media-focused ad platforms.

What this means for investors

Pinterest reported mixed quarterly results that missed revenue and earnings estimates and issued a weaker revenue outlook, pressuring shares as management said retail advertisers cut budgets due to tariffs.

The company reported a 12% year-over-year increase in global monthly active users for the fourth quarter, reaching an all-time high of 619 million. That surpassed Wall Street's expectation of 613 million. But Pinterest projected first-quarter sales to range from $951 million to $971 million, falling short of analysts' estimates of $980 million.

Multiple Wall Street firms downgraded the stock or reduced their target prices after the report. Concerns include decelerating growth, challenges in monetization, retailer withdrawals, and intensified competition due to AI advancements.

Howard Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Meta Platforms and Pinterest. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.