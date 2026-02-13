Stock Market Today, Feb. 13: Inflation Data Steadies Market and Slows AI Disruption Losses

The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) inched up 0.05% to 6,836.17 as cooler inflation data steadied sentiment. The Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) slipped 0.22% to 22,546.67, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES:^DJI) added 0.10% to 49,500.93.

All three finished the week in the red, with the Nasdaq shedding 2.10% in the past five days. As we head into a long weekend with U.S. markets closed for Presidents’ Day on Monday, investors are trimming risks.

Market movers

Semiconductor manufacturer Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) surged following a positive Q1 earnings report and optimistic outlook. Electric vehicle manufacturer Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) soared 26.64% to close at $17.73 after earnings beat expectations.

Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN) was also among today’s top gainers after heavy losses yesterday. The stock increased 16.46% to $164.32 in spite of disappointing Q4 revenue as Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) posted gains. In the Dow, defensive healthcare name Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) slipped ahead of next week’s earnings.

What this means for investors

January’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) data, released today, came in lower than expected. Inflation slowed to 2.4% while core inflation, which doesn’t include food and energy, rose by 2.5%. The news went some way to reassure investors and showed that housing inflation was cooling.

AI replacement fears have dominated the markets this week. What started as a concern that automation could undermine software as a service (SaaS) stocks rapidly spread into other sectors. However, some analysts say the dramatic sell-off was an overreaction. At the very least, today’s CPI data slowed market losses.

Emma Newbery has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Applied Materials and Bitcoin. The Motley Fool recommends Coinbase Global and Medtronic. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

