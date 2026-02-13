Stock Market Today, Feb. 13: Fastly Rallies on Earnings Turnaround and Expanding AI Edge Strategy

Fastly (NASDAQ:FSLY), an edge cloud platform for secure, scalable digital content delivery, closed Friday at $18.26, up 13.84%. The stock is advancing as investors react to record Q4 results, a surprise AI cloud partnership, while watching how agentic AI demand sustains revenue and margin momentum. The company’s trading volume reached 55 million shares, about 710% above its three-month average of 6.8 million shares.

How the markets moved today

S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) finished Friday fractionally higher at 6,836, up 0.05%, while the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) slipped 0.22% to 22,547. Within internet services & infrastructure, peers Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) closed at $195.85, up 5.87%, and Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) ended at $111.76, rising 6.83%, as investors lean into AI-related traffic opportunities.

What this means for investors

Fastly shares rose sharply on Friday after the company reported record fourth-quarter results and issued stronger-than-expected 2026 guidance, signaling a potential turning point in growth and profitability. Revenue grew 23% year over year to $172.6 million, adjusted EPS reached $0.12, and GAAP losses narrowed. This indicates that operating leverage is beginning to take effect after several years of inconsistent performance.

The company’s 2026 revenue outlook of $700 million to $720 million suggests recent gains is likely to be sustainable. Management’s focus on AI cloud partnerships and agentic AI workloads is shifting market perception of Fastly’s role in digital infrastructure. The company is now increasingly viewed as a beneficiary of AI-driven edge traffic growth rather than a traditional content-delivery turnaround. The sustainability of this re-rating will depend heavily on continued growth in AI-related traffic, which will support ongoing revenue and margin improvement through 2026.

