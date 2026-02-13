Stock Market Today, Feb. 13: DraftKings Falls After 2026 Revenue Outlook Misses Expectations

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG), an online sports betting, daily fantasy sports, and iGaming services provider, closed at $21.76, down 13.51%. The stock moved lower after Q4 earnings and 2026 guidance, as investors are watching how conservative revenue and EBITDA targets reshape growth expectations. Trading volume reached 65.6 million shares, about 372% above its three-month average of 13.9 million shares. DraftKings IPO'd in 2019 and has grown 122% since going public.

How the markets moved today

The S&P 500 inched up 0.03% to 6,835, while the Nasdaq Composite slipped 0.22% to 22,547. Among digital sports entertainment and gaming peers, Penn Entertainment finished at $11.76, down 5.24%.

What this means for investors

DraftKings delivered Q4 earnings, with sales rising 43% alongside a more than three times increase in adjusted EBITDA. However, its earnings fell short of Wall Street’s consensus, and management’s conservative guidance for just 11% sales growth in 2026 disappointed the market. Trading at just 2 times sales and 21 times free cash flow after shares declined 53% over the last year, DraftKings’ growth potential is reasonably priced -- especially with Q4’s results showing minimal disruption by prediction markets so far.

Rapidly shifting its focus towards boosting margins and reining in stock-based compensation, DraftKings could become a powerful stock if it can keep reducing shareholder dilution. Currently expanding into its own prediction-markets operations, iGaming, fantasy sports, and lottery offerings, growth optionality like DraftKings’ is a pretty compelling buy thesis for investors comfortable investing in the booming sports betting industry, alongside all its adjacencies.

Should you buy stock in DraftKings right now?

Before you buy stock in DraftKings, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and DraftKings wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $409,108!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,145,980!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 886% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 193% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 13, 2026.

Josh Kohn-Lindquist has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.