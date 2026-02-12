Stock Market Today, Feb. 12: Transocean Advances as $5.8 Billion Valaris Deal Reshapes Offshore Drilling Landscape

Transocean (NYSE:RIG), an offshore contract driller for oil and gas wells, closed Thursday at $6.03, up 0.50%. The stock is reacting to continued momentum from its $5.8 billion Valaris (NYSE: VAL) acquisition agreement and fresh contract awards, while investors are watching how these moves reshape backlog, leverage, and long-term earnings power.



The company’s trading volume reached 102.9 million shares, which stands about 159% above compared with its three-month average of 39.8 million shares. Transocean went public in 1993 and has fallen 45% since its IPO.

How the markets moved today

The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) fell 1.57% to 6,832, while the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) lost 2.03% to finish at 22,597. Within oil & gas drilling names, Noble Plc (NYSE:NE) closed at $42.58 (-3.36%) and Seadrill (NYSE:SDRL) finished at $41.13 (-4.37%), underperforming Transocean’s more resilient move.

What this means for investors

Transocean shares held steady Thursday as investors evaluated the company’s $5.8 billion all-stock acquisition of Valaris and new contract awards that increased backlog by about $184 million. The merger would form one of the world’s largest deepwater drilling fleets, likely enhancing pricing power and revenue visibility in a tightening offshore market.

Recent analyst commentary remains divided. BTIG raised its price target, citing scale benefits and contract momentum. In contrast, Fearnley Fonds downgraded the stock after its rally, and notes valuation and balance-sheet risks from the larger fleet. The key question now is whether the company post-merger can convert increased scale and backlog into sustained cash flow while managing leverage. Investors will continue to monitor and seek clarity on integration progress and whether stronger offshore demand translates into higher contract pricing and steadier cash flow.

