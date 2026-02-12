Stock Market Today, Feb. 12: Amazon Falls After Analyst Cuts Target on AI Spending Concerns

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), global e-commerce and cloud computing services provider, closed Thursday at $199.6, down 2.20%. The stock moved lower as investors continued reacting to Amazon’s aggressive artificial intelligence-driven capital spending and recent analyst target cuts while weighing AWS growth and long-term AI returns.

Trading volume reached 78.6 million shares, coming in about 70% above compared with its three-month average of 46.3 million shares. Amazon IPO'd in 1997 and has grown 203,746% since going public.

How the markets moved today

S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) fell 1.57% to 6,833, while the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) lost 2.03% to finish at 22,597. Within e-commerce and cloud computing, industry peers were mixed, as Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) closed at $158.73 (-3.40%) while Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT) finished at $133.64 (+3.78%).

What this means for investors

AI capital spending concerns continued to ripple through the stock market today. That led Daiwa Securities Group to cut its Amazon stock price target from $300 to $280 citing execution risk from the company’s $200 billion AI infrastructure spending plans.

Long-time investors might remember a time when similar concerns dogged Amazon stock. As a young company, Amazon poured money into growing its business, keeping cash flow in negative territory for years.

That spending paid off, however, making Amazon the e-commerce juggernaut it has become. While there’s no guarantee that similar returns will follow these AI investments, Amazon has earned the benefit of the doubt. A stock slide from the current uncertainty may be another good buying opportunity for Amazon stock.

Should you buy stock in Amazon right now?

Before you buy stock in Amazon, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Amazon wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $429,385!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,165,045!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 913% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 196% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 12, 2026.

Howard Smith has positions in Amazon. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon and Walmart. The Motley Fool recommends Alibaba Group. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.