Stock Market Today, Feb. 11: Shopify Falls After Investors React to Guidance Despite Strong Revenue Growth

Shopify (NASDAQ:SHOP), an e-commerce platform for online stores, closed Wednesday at $118.71, down 6.70%. Shares sold off during the regular session after an initial spike on strong Q4 results, upbeat revenue guidance, and a new buyback. Investors are watching how AI-driven commerce initiatives support future growth and margins. Trading volume reached 52.3 million shares, about 450% above its three-month average of 9.5 million shares. Shopify IPO'd in 2015 and has grown 6,883% since going public.

How the markets moved today

S&P 500 slipped 0.03% to 6,940, while the Nasdaq Composite fell 0.16% to 23,066. Fellow e-commerce platform, Wix.com, closed at $72.10, down 4.31%, as investors weigh AI competition and digital commerce growth expectations across the group.

What this means for investors

Shopify reported earnings on Wednesday morning, growing sales and free cash flow (FCF) by 30% and 26% in 2026, and easily beat Wall Street’s Q4 estimates. However, with the shares trading at 82 times FCF, Shopify was priced for near-perfect results, and guidance for roughly 32% sales growth in Q1 wasn’t an optimistic enough outlook.

Pricey or not, Shopify looks stronger than ever to me -- and is shifting to AI e-commerce fluidly. Orders from AI search rose 15 times compared to January 2025 levels. Meanwhile, President Harley Finkelstein explained, Shopify’s AI-powered assistant, Sidekick, “generated almost 4,000 custom apps, created over 29,000 automations with Shopify Flow, built almost 355,000 task lists and edited over 1.2 million photos.” So far, Shopify looks more like the disruptor than the disruptee with AI.

Josh Kohn-Lindquist has positions in Shopify. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Shopify and Wix.com. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.