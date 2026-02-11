Stock Market Today, Feb. 11: Micron Technology Rallies as AI Data Center Expansion Reinforces AI Revenue Visibility

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU), a memory and storage chip maker, closed Wednesday at $410.34, up 9.94%. The stock jumped after bullish analyst commentary on high‑bandwidth memory demand, an upgraded Street‑high price target, and strong recent results. Investors are watching Micron’s fiscal 2026 HBM ramp and AI‑driven earnings power.



The company’s trading volume reached 47.4 million shares, which is 47% above compared with its three-month average of 32.2 million shares. Micron Technology went public in 1984 and has grown 29002% since its IPO.

How the markets moved today

The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) slipped 0.03% to 6,941, while the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) fell 0.16% to 23,066. Among semiconductors, Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) closed at $273.74 (+4.26%) and Seagate Technology Plc (NASDAQ:STX) finished at $407.25 (+2.78%), as investors continue to favor storage names tied to AI infrastructure demand.

What this means for investors

Micron Technology shares climbed on Wednesday after bullish commentary on high-bandwidth memory demand reinforced the company’s role in AI infrastructure. Recent coverage noted that Micron has already sold out its fiscal 2026 HBM supply and expects the HBM market to expand from roughly $35 billion in 2025 to as much as $100 billion by 2028. That outlook strengthened the case for multi-year revenue visibility tied to AI server deployments.

The move was boosted by an analyst upgrade that set a Street-high $600 price target, following strong fiscal first-quarter results marked by rising revenue and expanding margins. Despite substantial gains over the past year, some analysts believe Micron’s valuation does not yet reflect its AI-driven growth potential. The company is making significant long-term investments, including a $100 billion commitment to a New York megafab and additional projects in Singapore and Taiwan. Investors will continue to monitor whether Micron can convert sold-out HBM supply into sustained margin expansion as AI infrastructure spending accelerates.

Eric Trie has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Micron Technology and Western Digital. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.