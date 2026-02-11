Stock Market Today, Feb. 11: Ford Rises After 2026 Profit Outlook Offsets Record EV Losses

Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F), a global maker of automobiles and commercial vehicles, closed Wednesday at $13.85, up about 2.1%. The stock moved higher as investors emphasized record 2025 revenue, 2026 EBIT guidance, and cost-cutting plans over Ford’s large EV-driven losses, and they are watching execution on the reshaped EV and hybrid strategy next.

Trading volume reached 125.4 million shares, coming in about 113% above compared with its three-month average of 58.8 million shares. Ford Motor Company IPO'd in 1972 and has grown 538% since going public.

How the markets moved today

S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) closed virtually unchanged at 6,941, while the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) fell 0.16% to finish the session at 23,066. Among automotive rivals, General Motors (NYSE:GM) closed at $79.82, down 0.56%, while Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) ended at $7.62, gaining 1.87% as investors reassessed sector-wide EV losses.

What this means for investors

Ford stock outpaced peers today after investors ultimately looked beyond a weak Q4 2025 and toward a better 2026. Impairments taken against its electric vehicle (EV) assets, tariff costs, and supply issues drove an approximately $8.2 billion full-year loss for the automaker.

Management is forecasting adjusted 2026 earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) to come in between $8 billion and $10 billion, however, meeting or exceeding most most estimates.

A strategic pivot away from purely electric offerings toward hybrid vehicles that have become more popular with consumers is pleasing investors. Management’s focus on profitable growth seems to be what investors wanted to see, helping to drive today’s trading volume and share price.

Howard Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends General Motors and Stellantis. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.