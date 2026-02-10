Stock Market Today, Feb. 10: Ford Holds Steady as Investors Await Q4 Earnings and 2026 Profitability Outlook

Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F), global auto and Lincoln vehicle maker, closed Tuesday’s session at $13.59, finishing flat at +0.00% on the day. The stock held steady as investors weighed [Premarket] macro-driven strength against Q4 2025 earnings previews highlighting margins, F-Series performance after a supplier fire, and rising options activity, and they are watching the upcoming report’s 2026 outlook and profitability trajectory.



The company’s trading volume reached 69.6 million shares, which is nearly 21% above compared with its three-month average of 57.6 million shares. Ford Motor Company went public in 1972 and has grown 526% since its IPO.

How the markets moved today

The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) slipped 0.33% to 6,941, while the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) dropped 0.59% to 23,102 as investors shifted between sectors. Within the automotive space, industry peers General Motors (NYSE:GM) closed at $80.27 (-0.51%) and Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) finished at $7.48 (+2.33%), highlighting mixed sentiment among legacy automakers.

What this means for investors

Ford drew increased attention Tuesday as investors positioned ahead of its Q4 earnings report, with expectations focused on margins rather than overall sales. Recent analyst previews have highlighted whether improvements in warranty costs and pricing discipline can offset ongoing pressures from recalls and supply disruptions, including last year’s F-Series supplier fire.

Increased activity and a higher put-to-call ratio in the options market signaled active hedging and rising implied volatility, which indicates traders are preparing for a sharp reaction to earnings. Investors will focus on whether Ford can demonstrate progress on margins and warranty expenses as it approaches 2026. The upcoming earnings report is expected to clarify whether recent operational improvements are materializing or aspirational.

Eric Trie has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends General Motors and Stellantis. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.