Stock Market Today, Feb. 10: Clear Channel Outdoor Surges on $6.2 Billion Buyout Deal

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO), provides outdoor advertising solutions through billboards and transit displays, closed at $2.37, up 8.22%. Shares rose after the company announced a $6.2 billion all-cash go-private deal with Mubadala Capital and TWG Global. Investors are watching for information about closing conditions and shareholder responses. Trading volume reached 63.9 million shares, about 1,819% above its three-month average of 3.3 million shares. Clear Channel Outdoor IPO'd in 2005 and has fallen 88% since going public.

How the markets moved today

S&P 500 slipped 0.36% to 6,940, while the Nasdaq Composite fell 0.59% to 23,102 as large-cap growth names dropped. Among advertising agencies, Omnicom Group closed at $73.05, up 3.24%, as investors assessed consolidation and scale advantages in the advertising industry.

What this means for investors

Clear Channel Outdoor will soon be public no more. The billboard and outdoor advertising leader is set to be acquired for $6.2 billion, or $2.43 in cash. Rumors initially broke in October 2025 that Mubadala Capital was kicking the tires on the company, and that gossip actually came to fruition today with the Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth fund partnering with TWG Global to make the acquisition.

With the all-cash deal in place, there will now be a 45-day “go-shop” period during which CCO can entertain other potential acquisition offers, if any are available. Once the deal goes through, investors will still be able to choose between Boston Omaha, Lamar Advertising, and OUTFRONT Media for their outdoor advertising investment opportunities.

Josh Kohn-Lindquist has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Boston Omaha. The Motley Fool recommends Outfront Media. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.