Stock Market Today: Dow Hits Record as Broader Market Rallies Despite Soft Confidence

Data by YCharts

The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) rose 0.41% to 6,688.46 on Tuesday, while the Nasdaq Composite(NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) added 0.30% to 22,660.01. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) gained 0.18% to 46,397.89, finishing at a record high as blue-chip stocks outperformed.

Investor sentiment was tested by renewed uncertainty around government funding, with hopes for a last-minute deal to avert a shutdown waning. Meanwhile, the Conference Board's consumer confidence index came in weaker than expected, adding to caution about household spending power. Despite those headwinds, equities climbed as yields eased from recent highs and investors rotated into defensive and value-oriented names.

Industrial and defense stocks helped drive the Dow to its new milestone. Lockheed Martin Corp. (NYSE: LMT) and Boeing Co. (NYSE: BA) advanced as investors leaned into sectors perceived as more resilient. By contrast, the Nasdaq's gains were muted as megacap tech shares lagged.

With markets at fresh highs, attention now shifts to fiscal negotiations in Washington and upcoming inflation data, which could determine whether the recent rally maintains momentum into October.

Should you invest $1,000 in S&P 500 Index right now?

Before you buy stock in S&P 500 Index, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and S&P 500 Index wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $650,607!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,114,716!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,068% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 190% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of September 29, 2025

Daily Stock News has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. This article was generated with GPT-5, OpenAI's large-scale language generation model and has been reviewed by The Motley Fool's AI quality control systems. The Motley Fool recommends Lockheed Martin. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.