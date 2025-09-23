Stock Market Today: Denison Mines Stock Climbs on Sector Momentum

Denison Mines Corp (NYSEMKT: DNN) closed at $2.82, up 1.44%. Trading volume reached 124.66 million shares, nearly 1.7 times its three-month average. Shares touched $2.92 intraday, matching their 52-week high.

The broader market pulled back. The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) fell 0.55% to 6,656.92, while the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) dropped 0.95% to 22,573.47.

Among uranium peers, Cameco Corp (NYSE: CCJ) rose 0.67% to $86.89 despite announcing a pullback in its 2025 production guidance, while NexGen Energy Ltd (NYSE: NXE) gained 1.68% to $9.08.

Denison has been moving forward on several fronts, recently securing a key regulatory approval for its Wheeler River project and beginning early test mining at another site. At the same time, the uranium market is drawing greater attention as governments expand nuclear energy plans, supplies remain tight, and policy support builds in North America. For investors, Cameco's decision to scale back output adds to the focus on developers like Denison, which could play a bigger role in meeting demand if these trends continue.

Daily Stock News has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. This article was generated with GPT-5, OpenAI's large-scale language generation model and has been reviewed by The Motley Fool's AI quality control systems. The Motley Fool recommends Cameco. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.