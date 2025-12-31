Markets
NKE

Stock Market Today, Dec. 31: Nike Jumps on Major Insider Buying

December 31, 2025 — 06:00 pm EST

Written by Emma Newbery for The Motley Fool->

Athletic footwear and apparel giant, Nike (NYSE:NKE), closed Wednesday at $63.71, up 4.12%. Trading volume reached 33.1 million shares, coming in about 88% above its three-month average of 17.6 million shares.

Wednesday’s move followed reports of sizable insider buying by top executives and directors. Investors will be watching whether these purchases signal confidence in Nike’s turnaround efforts. Nike IPO'd in 1980 and has grown 35,355% since going public.

How the markets moved today

The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) fell 0.74% to 6,846, while the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) lost 0.76% to finish at 23,242. Within the athletic footwear and apparel industry, peers Adidas (OTC:ADDYY) and Puma (OTC:PUMS.Y) slipped slightly as investors weighed ongoing tariff and demand pressures.

What this means for investors

Today's gains mean Nike ends a difficult year on an upbeat note. Down almost 16% in 2025, Nike's price is up over 11% in the past five days. Reports of major insider buying boosted confidence in the popular running brand.

CEO Elliott Hill upped his stake by more than 7% in a transaction worth over $1 million, according to data from Verity. Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) CEO Tim Cook who is a member of the Nike board disclosed buying around $3 million shares.

The purchases reflect confidence in Nike's turnaround strategy. The company's sports-first focus is beginning to reinvigorate sales, though it still has a way to go. Analyst sentiment remains mixed, though Guggenheim recently reiterated its Buy rating.

Where to invest $1,000 right now

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor’s total average return is 979%* — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 195% for the S&P 500.

They just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 31, 2025.

Emma Newbery has positions in Apple. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Apple and Nike. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
The Motley Fool
Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.
Visit Fool.com for more market news-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

NKE

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.