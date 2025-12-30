Stock Market Today, Dec. 30: Rocket Lab Regains Momentum

Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB), a provider of small satellite launch services and space systems, closed at $70.45, up 0.47% for the session. Trading volume reached 30.0 million shares, coming in about 23% above its three-month average of 23.2 million shares.

Shares moved higher today, signaling a turning point after it lost over 9% in the past five days. The stock appears to be in a consolidation phase after a considerable rally this year. Rocket Lab IPO'd in 2020 and has grown 623% since going public.

How the markets moved today

The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) slipped 0.14% to 6,896, while the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) fell 0.24% to 23,419. Among rocket stock industry peers, Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) declined 0.65% and Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR) rose 1.53%. This highlights mixed sentiment in the sector as investors reassess space-related contract pipelines.

What this means for investors

Rocket Lab has had an extraordinary year. Its Electron rocket completed a record 21 successful flights in 2025, the most recent of which was on Dec. 21. A few weeks ago, the Space Development Agency awarded Rocket Lab an $816 million contract to design and manufacture 18 satellites. That's its largest single contract so far.

The company gained almost 70% in the past month and is up over 175% year-to-date. However, until today, momentum had slowed this week. Investors will be paying attention to execution and further contract wins as we go into 2026.

Emma Newbery has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Rocket Lab. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.