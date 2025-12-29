Markets
Stock Market Today, Dec. 29: UiPath Edges Higher After Morgan Stanley Price Target Increase

December 29, 2025 — 06:23 pm EST

UiPath (NYSE:PATH), closed Monday at $16.85, edging up 0.06%. The end-to-end automation platform provider is robotic process automation solutions with AI technology. Trading volume reached 31.3 million shares, coming in over 15% above its three-month average of 27.1 million shares.

Monday’s action followed a Morgan Stanley price target hike. Investors will be watching how UiPath converts its recent profitability milestone into sustained AI-driven automation growth. UiPath IPO'd in 2021 and has fallen almost 75% since going public.

How the markets moved today

The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) slipped 0.35% to 6,906, while the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) fell 0.50% to 23,474. Within the software infrastructure landscape, stock-specific news is driving prices more than broad sector trends. Industry peers such as Alcoa (NYSE:AA) and BP (NYSE:BP) showed mixed moves.

What this means for investors

UiPath's Q3 earnings in early December beat analyst expectations. The stock has gained over 20% in the past month as confidence grows in its plans to combine automation with agentic AI. In addition to strong results, the company recently announced several key partnerships, including OpenAI, Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW), and Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA).

UiPath is due to join the S&P MidCap 400 index on Jan. 2, 2026. Today's relatively muted gains come on the back of a note from Morgan Stanley in which it increased its price target for UiPath from $15 to $19, a 12.8% upside on today's price. The firm re-iterated its Equal Weight rating on the stock.

Emma Newbery has positions in Nvidia and Snowflake. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Nvidia, Snowflake, and UiPath. The Motley Fool recommends BP. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

