Stock Market Today, Dec. 23: Novo Nordisk Surges After FDA Approves Oral Wegovy Weight Loss Pill

Novo Nordisk (NYSE:NVO), which develops and markets diabetes and obesity treatments, closed Tuesday’s session at $51.61, up 7.30% after U.S. approval of its once-daily oral Wegovy weight-loss pill. Novo Nordisk IPO'd in 1981 and has grown 32,156% since going public. Trading volume reached 65 million shares, coming in about 283% above its three-month average of 16 million shares.



Tuesday’s catalysts centered on the FDA’s approval of Novo Nordisk’s oral Wegovy GLP-1 pill and its broader impact on healthcare stocks, and investors are watching how quickly demand scales in U.S. self-pay channels.

How the markets moved today



The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) added 0.46% to close at 6,910, while the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) rose 0.57% to finish at 23,562. Pharmaceuticals peers showed mixed moves, with Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) slipping 0.5% and Novartis (NYSE:NVS) gaining 1.7%, as investors weighed competitive positioning in obesity treatments.



What this means for investors



Considering Novo Nordisk is already a leader in the GLP-1 space, today's news that its once-a-day oral Wegovy pill has been approved by the FDA is a significant step in helping the company maintain its leadership position. Management today also detailed plans to launch the Wegovy pill in early January, which should provide investors with insight into its sales when the company reports earnings in early 2026.

Reports indicate that the oral version of Wegovy delivered an average of 17% weight loss over 64 weeks. These strong results, combined with patients no longer needing to inject themselves, could be a setup for strong sales. Investors should keep a close eye on competitors in the space, as other oral weight loss drugs may enter the market in the coming months and years.

Where to invest $1,000 right now

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor’s total average return is 975%* — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 193% for the S&P 500.

They just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 23, 2025.

Jeff Santoro has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Novo Nordisk. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.