Stock Market Today, Dec. 22: Tech Stocks Rise as Nvidia Anchors AI Rebound

The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) rose 0.64% to 6,876.49, the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) added 0.52% to 23,428.83, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDEX: ^DJI) gained 0.47% to 48,362.67 as tech‑led optimism extended the holiday‑week rally.

Market movers

Chip and AI leaders including Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA), Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU), and Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) advanced on renewed semiconductor enthusiasm, while Robin Energy (NASDAQ: RBNE) slumped after announcing a 1‑for‑5 reverse stock split that stirred fresh volatility concerns.

What this means for investors

Markets opened the holiday week with a controlled bid rather than a broad chase. Futures strength carried into the session, and the market held its gains as muted volatility kept investors focused on staying positioned rather than pressing new bets.



Leadership remains concentrated in AI and semiconductors, which continue to drive the Nasdaq Composite. Strength in names such as Nvidia, Micron, and Oracle helped the index regain ground from its early-December pullback, reinforcing the market’s reliance on a narrow group of growth leaders to sustain momentum.



Buyers stayed active even as the calendar turned toward year-end. Coinbase’s move into prediction markets and the $7.4 billion buyout of Janus Henderson showed that capital is still being deployed late in the year. That activity helped support sentiment as liquidity thins and market leadership remains concentrated. Investors will be watching upcoming economic releases and year-end liquidity closely for signs that AI-driven leadership can sustain the rally into the final stretch of the year.

Eric Trie has positions in Nvidia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Nvidia and Oracle. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

