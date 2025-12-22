Stock Market Today, Dec. 22: D-Wave Quantum Jumps After Announcing CES 2026 Commercial Technology Showcase

D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS), a quantum computing systems and services developer, closed Monday’s session at $32.1, up 19.71%. D-Wave Quantum IPO'd in 2020 and has grown 216% since going public. Trading volume reached 62.6 million shares, 28% above its three-month average of 48.9 million shares.



Monday’s move followed news that D-Wave Quantum will showcase its commercial quantum technology at CES 2026, and investors are watching whether real-world use cases can sustain demand into 2026.

How the markets moved today

The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) added 0.64% to finish at 6,878, while the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) gained 0.52% to close at 23,429. Within Quantum Computing, industry peers IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) and Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI) rose 11.08% and 13.26%, respectively, as quantum names tracked sector-wide optimism about commercialization and new system launches.

What this means for investors

Investors have been scrambling to figure out which, if any, quantum computing stocks could be the big winners in coming years. D-Wave differentiates itself with its leading Advantage2 quantum annealing system.

That is now commercially available either through a cloud service or for on-site installation, and investors are betting the company will deliver promising use-case scenarios at CES 2026.

Analysts have recently been bullish on D-Wave as well. Jefferies and Wedbush both initiated coverage on quantum computing stocks recommending investors buy D-Wave. Investors following that advice today hope there's more good news coming at the CES event.

Where to invest $1,000 right now

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor’s total average return is 972%* — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 193% for the S&P 500.

They just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 22, 2025.

Howard Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends IonQ and Jefferies Financial Group. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.