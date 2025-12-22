Markets
Stock Market Today, Dec. 22: D-Wave Quantum Jumps After Announcing CES 2026 Commercial Technology Showcase

December 22, 2025 — 06:12 pm EST

D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS), a quantum computing systems and services developer, closed Monday’s session at $32.1, up 19.71%. D-Wave Quantum IPO'd in 2020 and has grown 216% since going public. Trading volume reached 62.6 million shares, 28% above its three-month average of 48.9 million shares.

Monday’s move followed news that D-Wave Quantum will showcase its commercial quantum technology at CES 2026, and investors are watching whether real-world use cases can sustain demand into 2026.

How the markets moved today

The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) added 0.64% to finish at 6,878, while the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) gained 0.52% to close at 23,429. Within Quantum Computing, industry peers IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) and Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI) rose 11.08% and 13.26%, respectively, as quantum names tracked sector-wide optimism about commercialization and new system launches.

What this means for investors

Investors have been scrambling to figure out which, if any, quantum computing stocks could be the big winners in coming years. D-Wave differentiates itself with its leading Advantage2 quantum annealing system.

That is now commercially available either through a cloud service or for on-site installation, and investors are betting the company will deliver promising use-case scenarios at CES 2026.

Analysts have recently been bullish on D-Wave as well. Jefferies and Wedbush both initiated coverage on quantum computing stocks recommending investors buy D-Wave. Investors following that advice today hope there's more good news coming at the CES event.

Howard Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends IonQ and Jefferies Financial Group. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

