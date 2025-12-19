Markets
NKE

Stock Market Today, Dec. 19: Nike Shares Slide After Weak China Sales and Margin Pressure

December 19, 2025 — 05:38 pm EST

Written by Josh Kohn-Lindquist for The Motley Fool->

Nike (NYSE:NKE), a global athletic footwear and apparel brand, closed Friday’s session at $58.7, down 10.5%. Nike went public in 1980 and has grown roughly 32,570% since going public. Trading volume today reached 95.4 million shares, exceeding its three-month average by over 400%.

Friday’s trading reflected the fallout from Nike's earnings, as investors weighed the company's guidance, China demand, and margin trends.

How the markets moved today

The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) added 0.88% to finish at 6,835, while the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) rose 1.31% to 23,308. Footwear and apparel industry peers, Adidas and Puma, slipped 1.32% to $96.46 and 2.26% to $2.60, respectively, underscoring the pressure from tariffs and shifting global demand.

What this means for investors

Nike reported earnings yesterday afternoon, with sales inching 1% higher and earnings per share dropping 32%. While these results met analysts' low expectations, Nike stock sold off anyway as its gross profit margins declined by 300 basis points, and its sales in China fell by 17%.

That said, there was one main reason to be optimistic about a turnaround in the earnings call. Wholesale revenue in North America increased by 20%, indicating that Nike is making significant progress in repairing relationships with its retail partners.

While a few Wall Street analysts called the quarter an inflection point for Nike, the stock still trades at 29 times free cash flow, so it isn't blatantly "cheap" yet, in my opinion. At this valuation, I'd rather see a return to growth before I invest.

Where to invest $1,000 right now

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor’s total average return is 958%* — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 192% for the S&P 500.

They just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 19, 2025.

Josh Kohn-Lindquist has positions in Adidas. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Nike. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
The Motley Fool
Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.
Visit Fool.com for more market news-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

NKE

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.