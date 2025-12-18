Markets

Stock Market Today, Dec. 18: Stocks Rise on Better-Than-Expected Inflation Data

December 18, 2025 — 05:44 pm EST

Written by Emma Newbery for The Motley Fool->

Stocks rebounded today on cooler November consumer price data. The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) rose 0.79% to 6,774.76, the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) climbed 1.38% to 23,006.36 on tech strength, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDEX: ^DJI) edged up 0.14% to 47,951.85.

Market movers

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) rallied after stronger-than-expected earnings and an upbeat AI-memory outlook. This also lifted chipmakers and other growth names.

Recent pressure on large-cap AI leaders such as Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA), Oracle(NYSE:ORCL), and Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) eased as inflation worries receded.

What this means for investors

Markets finished in the green today on the back of cooling November inflation. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 2.7%, lower than the expected 3.1%. This eased fears that stubborn price increases were here to stay, and boosted odds of Fed rate cuts in early 2026.

The CPI data, combined with Micron’s upbeat results, calmed recent jitters over AI and tech stocks. Bubble fears have not gone away, but the Nasdaq has erased some of this week's losses and is now up 2.56% in the past month.

Oil edged upwards slightly as markets reacted to geopolitical risks in Venezuela and Russia. Prices have hit multi-year lows recently over rising concerns about a so-called "super glut." While supply from major oil projects and record U.S. shale production has increased, demand is falling.

Today's upturn is good news for investors hoping for a seasonal Santa rally. Upcoming earnings reports will indicate whether it's sustainable.

Where to invest $1,000 right now

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor’s total average return is 951%* — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 192% for the S&P 500.

They just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 18, 2025.

Emma Newbery has positions in Nvidia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Advanced Micro Devices, Nvidia, and Oracle. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
The Motley Fool
Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.
Visit Fool.com for more market news-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

MU
NVDA
ORCL
AMD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.