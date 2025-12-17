Markets
AVGO

Stock Market Today, Dec. 17: Broadcom Drops on China AI Chip Breakthrough and AI Buildout Uncertainty

December 17, 2025 — 05:33 pm EST

Written by Howard Smith for The Motley Fool->

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO), which designs and supplies semiconductor devices and infrastructure software solutions, closed at $326.02, down 4.48%. Trading volume reached 73 million shares, coming in about 287% above versus its three-month average of 26 million shares.

How the markets moved today

Wednesday’s trading reflected renewed concern about AI chip profitability and competitive threats from Chinese AI developments, and investors are watching how Broadcom manages margins alongside VMware integration and AI infrastructure demand.

The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) fell 1.15% to 6,722, while the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) lost 1.81% to close at 22,694. Among Semiconductors industry rivals, Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) slid 3.81% and Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) dropped 3.38%, underscoring broad pressure on major AI-focused chipmakers.

What this means for investors

Rising competition from China had tech investors on their heels to start the day. It only got worse with reports that one private equity firm may not back an Oracle data center project as had been expected.

An ongoing Chinese government project to boost semiconductor self-sufficiency made a breakthrough, according to reports. While it has yet to result in working chips, a laboratory prototype represents progress.

Investors are also souring on names like Broadcom as questions arise around AI infrastructure funding. Reports today that Blue Owl Capital may not back the Oracle project as expected gave investors another reason to book profits today.

Where to invest $1,000 right now

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor’s total average return is 968%* — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 193% for the S&P 500.

They just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 17, 2025.

Howard Smith has positions in Broadcom, Intel, and Nvidia and has the following options: short February 2026 $170 calls on Nvidia and short January 2026 $26 calls on Intel. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Intel, Nvidia, and Oracle. The Motley Fool recommends Broadcom. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
The Motley Fool
Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.
Visit Fool.com for more market news-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

AVGO
NVDA
INTC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.