Stock Market Today, Dec. 16: Pfizer Falls After Cutting 2025 Revenue Forecast

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), which develops and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide, closed today's session (Dec. 16) at $25.53, down 3.41%. Trading volume reached 108.1 million shares, almost 60% above its three-month average.

How the markets moved today

Tuesday’s move followed Pfizer's announcement trimming 2025–2026 revenue expectations and highlighting faster COVID-19 erosion. Investors will watch to see whether new products and deals can restore earnings growth.

The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) slipped 0.26% to 6,799, while the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) added 0.23% to finish at 23,111. Pfizer’s commentary impacted its industry peers as well. Merck (NYSE:MRK) and Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) fell 1.99% and 2.27%, respectively, as investors reassessed large pharma earnings power.

What this means for investors

Pfizer cut its 2025 revenue guidance from to $62 billion, down from between $61 billion and $64 billion. It reaffirmed its 2025 adjusted EPS of $3.00 - $3.15.

It told investors it is expecting flat growth for 2026, with anticipated revenues between $59.5 billion and $62.5 billion. This is down to falling revenue from COVID drugs and expiring patents.

The company said it is cutting costs and investing the proceeds into R&D. For example, it recently acquired a biopharmaceutical company focused on obesity and cardiometabolic diseases. It will push ahead with obesity drug trials in 2026. However, it could take time for newer initiatives to bear fruit.

