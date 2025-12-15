Stock Market Today, Dec. 15: U.S Stocks Ease as Investors Wait for Rate Clarity

The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) slipped 0.16% to 6,816.34, the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) fell 0.59% to 23,057.41 on continued AI and tech weakness, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDEX: ^DJI) eased 0.09% to 48,416.57 in cautious, data-focused trading.

Market movers

Kyverna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYTX) soared more than 30% after positive Phase 2 data in stiff person syndrome, bucking broader Nasdaq weakness. In defensives, Hershey (NYSE:HSY) gained on an analyst upgrade highlighting EPS visibility, while Costco (NASDAQ:COST) lagged after a downgrade to Sell on softening fundamentals.

What this means for investors

Markets slowed ahead of a busy stretch of economic data that could shift the rate outlook for next year. With the S&P 500 unable to gain traction, incoming data now carries more weight in shaping how investors price the path of rate cuts and where leadership settles next.

Pressure in AI and technology stocks continued to weigh on the Nasdaq Composite. The pullback reflects a growing unease with valuations that had assumed uninterrupted momentum. A price-target cut for Broadcom added to that caution and nudged investors toward companies where earnings are easier to underwrite.

Hedge funds continued to add to U.S. equity positions for a sixth straight week. That support was offset by soft signals out of China and continued weakness in Asian tech stocks. Investors now shift their focus to Tuesday’s payrolls report for a clearer read on where the market goes next.

Eric Trie has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Costco Wholesale and Hershey. The Motley Fool recommends Broadcom. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.