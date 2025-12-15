Stock Market Today, Dec. 15: Broadcom Slides After AI Margin Concerns Weigh on Stock

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO), designer and supplier of semiconductor devices and infrastructure software solutions worldwide, closed Monday’s session at $339.86, down 5.6%. Trading volume reached 55.8 million shares, which is approximately 126% above its three-month average of 24.7 million shares.

How the markets moved today

Monday’s trading featured renewed pressure on Broadcom after recent earnings, with investors focusing on AI-driven revenue growth versus margin pressure and valuation. The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) slipped 0.16% to finish at 6,816, while the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) fell 0.59% to close at 23,057.

Rivals Qualcomm and Nvidia both gained modestly, underscoring how competition and shifting sentiment across the chipmaking industry are shaping expectations for Broadcom’s AI chip demand and profitability.

What this means for investors

Broadcom shares continued their post-earnings slide from Friday, as Wall Street worried over management's mention of lower AI margins. Although Broadcom's projected first-quarter revenue of $19.1 billion exceeded estimates, management guided for a 100-basis-point decline in gross margin due to lower margins from its AI systems. As the tech industry hurtles toward an AI-powered world, these margin concerns reinforced investor debate over growth quality versus profitability.

While Broadcom's earnings and guidance were satisfactory -- most analysts increased their price targets -- the company was priced for perfection at 72 times free cash flow before Thursday's earnings and simply didn't meet these flawless expectations. Ultimately, the launch of a new AI accelerator by Qualcomm and ongoing competition with Nvidia create an intensifying AI chip rivalry, which will keep Broadcom's stock volatile.

Josh Kohn-Lindquist has positions in Nvidia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Nvidia and Qualcomm. The Motley Fool recommends Broadcom. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.