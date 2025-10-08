Stock Market Today: Bitfarms Extends Gains as Investors Stay Bullish on the Miner

Bitfarms Ltd (NASDAQ: BITF) closed at $4.00 after reaching an intraday high of $4.04. Trading volume totaled 113 million shares, about twice its three-month average of 52 million. The stock has climbed roughly 148% year-to-date, underscoring its momentum in the Bitcoin mining sector.

U.S. markets advanced. The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) rose 0.58% to 6,753.72, while the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) gained 1.12% to 23,043.38, lifted by strength in technology and growth names.

Among Bitcoin mining peers, MARA Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: MARA) slipped 0.25% to $20.20, while Hut 8 Corp (NASDAQ: HUT) rose 6.88% to $44.60.

Bitfarms continued advance came as traders favored select crypto mining names despite mixed performance across the sector. Sentiment remains upbeat on the company's steady hash rate growth and ongoing expansion into high-performance computing and AI infrastructure, which investors view as a longer-term diversification opportunity. While no new announcements were made this week, the stock's strong technical momentum and improving market backdrop helped extend its rally into October.

Should you invest $1,000 in Bitfarms right now?

Before you buy stock in Bitfarms, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Bitfarms wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $642,328!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,134,270!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,064% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 191% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of October 7, 2025

Daily Stock News has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. This article was generated with GPT-5, OpenAI's large-scale language generation model and has been reviewed by The Motley Fool's AI quality control systems. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.