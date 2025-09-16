Stock Market Today: BigBear.ai Extends Rally After Nashville Biometric Rollout

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc (NYSE: BBAI) rose 16.7% Tuesday to close at $5.94. Trading was elevated, with 207.0 million shares changing hands versus a three-month average of 118.7 million, signaling strong interest following the company's latest product deployment update.

The broader market eased slightly. The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) slipped 0.13% to 6,606.76, while the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) fell 0.07% to 22,333.96.

Among AI software peers, Palantir Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: PLTR) edged lower to $170.26, and C3.ai Inc (NYSE: AI) finished at $17.50. BigBear.ai's advance stood out given the sector's mixed tone.

The stock has been climbing since September 11, when the company announced its Enhanced Passenger Processing rollout at Nashville International Airport. With the program now live, BigBear.ai has continued to rally as investors look to the potential for wider adoption at other airports and ports of entry. The system is designed to shorten wait times while maintaining security standards, and growing visibility from this deployment has kept momentum strong. Investors will be watching for further contract announcements and expansion updates as the next catalysts.

Where to invest $1,000 right now

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,060%* — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 189% for the S&P 500.

They just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of September 15, 2025

Daily Stock News has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. This article was generated with GPT-5, OpenAI's large-scale language generation model and has been reviewed by The Motley Fool's AI quality control systems.The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Palantir Technologies. The Motley Fool recommends C3.ai. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.