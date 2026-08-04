Stock Market Today, Aug. 4: Chipotle Shares Slide 10% on Minnesota Salmonella Outbreak Linked to Jalapeños

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG), a fast-casual burrito and bowl restaurant chain, closed at $33.83, down 9.69%. Shares fell after reports linked a Minnesota salmonella outbreak to jalapeños used at multiple stores. Investors are watching the food-safety response and traffic trends next. Trading volume reached 48.0M shares, coming in about 146% above its three-month average of 19.5M shares. Chipotle Mexican Grill IPO'd in 2006 and has grown 3,744% since going public.

How the markets moved today

The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) rose 1.78% to 7,736, while the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) advanced 2.59% to 26,585. Among restaurant peers, CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA) fell 1.61% to $63.43 and Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG) dropped 3.63% to $5.71, reflecting sector pressure even as broader markets moved higher.

What this means for investors

Chipotle stock came under pressure today after Minnesota health officials began investigating 110 Salmonella cases in the state. The officials interviewed 84 people as part of the probe, and 89% reported having eaten at a Chipotle restaurant since mid-June.

While Chipotle has a “robust ingredient tracability system” in place, the news nonetheless sparks fears, especially as Chipotle’s stock was previously more than halved between 2015 and 2018 due to various outbreaks at the time. I don’t believe today’s development is anything like those situations yet, but it is certainly something for investors to monitor.

Currently, Chipotle trades at 29 times earnings, so I am not in a rush to buy additional shares of the stock for my daughter following today’s news -- but I also don’t think we need to start panic-selling yet.

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Josh Kohn-Lindquist has positions in Cava Group and Chipotle Mexican Grill. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Cava Group and Chipotle Mexican Grill. The Motley Fool recommends Sweetgreen and recommends the following options: short September 2026 $35 calls on Chipotle Mexican Grill. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.