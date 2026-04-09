Stock Market Today, April 9: Markets Extend Gains as Ceasefire Holds

The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) rose 0.62% to 6,824.66, the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) climbed 0.83% to 22,822.42, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES:^DJI) added 0.58% to 48,185.80 as stocks built on yesterday’s ceasefire-driven gains.

Market movers

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) gained after CEO Andy Jassy’s shareholder letter outlined how the company would profit from its artificial intelligence (AI) investments, particularly its in-house chip business. Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) continued its advance.

Spirit maker Brown‑Forman (NYSE:BFB) rallied on reported takeover interest. It wasn’t the only alcohol stock to gain; Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) surged on an earnings beat.

In contrast, software stocks, including ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) and Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) slid on renewed AI-replacement fears. Meanwhile, small-cap biotech Invivyd (NASDAQ:IVVD) jumped on encouraging news from its COVID‑19 prevention trial.

What this means for investors

Questions about the fragile U.S.-Iran ceasefire pressured markets in early trading, with WTI Crude moving back above $100 a barrel. However, news that Israel would enter talks with Lebanon reassured investors that the truce could hold and the Strait of Hormuz may reopen soon.

February’s Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) report today showed that inflation remained sticky, even before the conflict. All eyes will be on tomorrow’s March Consumer Price Index data, as it will provide a clearer indication of how much high energy costs are impacting the economy.

Meanwhile, analysts at JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) predict stocks, particularly tech stocks, could benefit from an April rebound as hedge funds rebuild their equity exposures. That said, any near-term market movements will depend a lot on peace negotiations and falling energy prices.

Should you buy stock in S&P 500 Index right now?

Before you buy stock in S&P 500 Index, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and S&P 500 Index wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $536,003!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,116,248!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 946% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 190% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 9, 2026.

JPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Emma Newbery has positions in Amazon, Nvidia, and Zscaler. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon, Intel, JPMorgan Chase, Nvidia, ServiceNow, and Zscaler. The Motley Fool recommends Constellation Brands. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.